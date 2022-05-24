Shanghai reports 422 asymptomatic cases, 58 symptomatic cases for May 23

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a chef for nucleic acid testing, during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 422 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 23, down from 503 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases edging up to 58 from 55, the city government said on Tuesday.

All the new cases were in already quarantined areas.

The city, battling China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak, also recorded one death on May 23, the same as a day earlier.

Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Tom Hogue

