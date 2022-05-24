1 minute read
Shanghai reports 422 asymptomatic cases, 58 symptomatic cases for May 23
SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 422 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 23, down from 503 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases edging up to 58 from 55, the city government said on Tuesday.
All the new cases were in already quarantined areas.
The city, battling China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak, also recorded one death on May 23, the same as a day earlier.
Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Tom Hogue
