Shanghai will gradually reopen museums, scenic spots from July 1 - state media

A staff member measures the body temperature of a customer at the entrance to a restaurant, as restaurants resume dine-in services amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - China's commercial hub of Shanghai will gradually reopen museums, art galleries and some scenic spots from July 1, state media quoted the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism as saying on Wednesday.

The city will also gradually reopen movie theatres and performance venues from July 8, state media reported.

Shanghai ended a two-month city-wide lockdown on June 1.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

