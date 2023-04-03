Shareholder Temasek backs re-election of Bayer supervisory board chair -WiWo















BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - Temasek, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore and a major shareholder in Bayer (BAYGn.DE), will back re-election of the German pharmaceuticals company's supervisory board chair, the Wirtschaftswoche news outlet reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Shareholders are due to vote on another term for Norbert Winkeljohann at Bayer's annual general meeting on April 28. The drugmaker has been the target of activist investors in the run-up to a change of CEO on June 1.

Temasek wants to facilitate stability and continuity in times of upheaval, the Wirtschaftswoche sources said.

(This story has been corrected to change the attribution to Wirtschaftswoche's sources, not Temasek, in paragraph 3)

Writing by Rachel More











