Shenzhen Kangtai Biological sees 2022 net loss on weaker COVID shot demand

HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products (300601.SZ) reported a net loss in 2022, hurt by waning demand for COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The decline from a net profit of 1.3 billion yuan ($191.71 million) in 2021 to net losses of up to 150 million yuan was mainly driven by weaker COVID vaccine demand, it said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

($1 = 6.7810 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Meg Shen











