Shine Lawyers reach settlement with J&J in Australian pelvic mesh class action

The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shine Lawyers said on Monday they welcome a A$300 million ($204.90 million) settlement in two Australian class action lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) that sought damages for Australian women receiving pelvic mesh implants.

($1 = 1.4641 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

