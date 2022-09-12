1 minute read
Shine Lawyers reach settlement with J&J in Australian pelvic mesh class action
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shine Lawyers said on Monday they welcome a A$300 million ($204.90 million) settlement in two Australian class action lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) that sought damages for Australian women receiving pelvic mesh implants.
($1 = 1.4641 Australian dollars)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.