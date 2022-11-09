Siemens Healthineers announces diagnostics division overhaul















BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) is to restructure its diagnostics division in the hope of making around 300 million euros ($301.71 million) in savings by 2025, the U.S.-German medical device maker said upon announcing its fiscal 2022 results on Wednesday.

One-off costs are initially expected in order to achieve the savings, the Siemens (SIEGn.DE) subsidiary said.

Sources from within the company said the restructuring will involve cutting jobs and abandoning certain locations.

Siemens Healthineers also said it was lowering its targets for the laboratory division, with comparable sales growth of 3-5% per year until 2025, rather than 4-6% previously. The adjusted return on sales before interest and taxes (EBIT margin) is seen at 8-12% by 2025 instead of a previously hoped-for 15%.

The group said it was targeting adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2 euros and 2.20 euros for fiscal 2023.

During fiscal 2022, it achieved comparable revenue growth of 5.9% at around 21.7 billion euros, with full-year adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 3.7 billion euros.

Both were slightly above analysts' forecasts according to a consensus provided on the company's website.

($1 = 0.9943 euros)

Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray











