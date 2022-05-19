Siga gets requests for smallpox drug in Europe as monkeypox spreads

May 19 (Reuters) - Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA.O) has received requests for the use of its smallpox drug to treat monkeypox, its chief executive officer told Reuters on Thursday, as cases spread in parts of Europe.

There had been no deliveries yet but the company was "well-positioned" in terms of supply, CEO Phil Gomez said.

The drug, approved to treat smallpox in the United States and the family of orthopoxvirus that includes monkeypox and cowpox in the EU, has been in government stockpiles as part of the pandemic response.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"As you can imagine with the outbreak in Europe, we have received requests and we are responding to those as we can. We're engaged with our colleagues in Europe about the best way to support that response," Gomez said, without disclosing details on the requests.

Monkeypox cases have now been reported or are suspected in Britain, Portugal, Spain and the United States. The virus causes fever symptoms as well as a distinctive bumpy rash. read more

The disease, first identified in monkeys, typically spreads through close contact and largely occurs in west and central Africa. read more

New York-based Siga's shares were up 19% on Thursday, along with shares of other smallpox vaccine and drug developers.

Copenhagen-based drugmaker Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) on Thursday said it had secured a contract with an undisclosed European country to supply its smallpox vaccine, Imvanex, in response to the outbreak.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.