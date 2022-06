June 23 (Reuters) - Drugmaker SIGA Technologies (SIGA.O) said on Thursday it has received orders worth about $13 million for its oral antiviral drug Tpoxx, as monkeypox cases spread globally.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.