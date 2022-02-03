Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals1 minute read
Singapore approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 medicine Paxlovid
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Singapore has approved Pfizer's (PFE.N) oral COVID-19 medicine Paxlovid, its Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Thursday.
Paxlovid is the first COVID-19 oral treatment authorised for use in the city-state for the treatment of mild to moderate cases among adults at high risk of severe disease, HSA said in a statement.
Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.