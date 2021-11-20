Singapore eases COVID-19 social curbs from Monday

A man dines alone in a food centre, amidst dining regulations imposed by the government which only allow up to two people to dine together, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Singapore November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Singapore's government said on Saturday it would ease social curbs imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 as infections have stabilised in the city-state over the past month.

From Monday, limits on social interactions and dining out will be expanded to five people from two, government ministers told a news conference.

Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases have fallen below 3,000 on average. About 85% of the island nation's 5.45 million people have been vaccinated.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by William Mallard

