Singapore expects approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 this month

Children wearing protective face masks sanitise their hands as they attend preschool classes at St James' Church Kindergarten as schools reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore is expecting its expert committee on COVID-19 vaccines to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot for children aged 5 to 11 years old in the second half of this month, the country's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday.

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

