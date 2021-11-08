Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Singapore expects approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 this month
1 minute read
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore is expecting its expert committee on COVID-19 vaccines to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot for children aged 5 to 11 years old in the second half of this month, the country's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday.
Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani
