Singapore, Malaysia to allow quarantine-free travel between both countries
1 minute read
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore and Malaysia will allow quarantine-free travel between both countries for individuals vaccinated against COVID-19, they said in a joint statement on Monday.
The two neighbors will launch a so-called vaccinated travel lane between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Nov. 29, it said.
