Singapore, Malaysia to allow quarantine-free travel between both countries

People pass the control tower of Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore and Malaysia will allow quarantine-free travel between both countries for individuals vaccinated against COVID-19, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

The two neighbors will launch a so-called vaccinated travel lane between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Nov. 29, it said.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty

