Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Singapore reports 1,939 COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 1,939 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.
A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
