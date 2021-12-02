Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Singapore reports 2 Omicron variant cases
SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Singapore on Thursday detected two imported cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, both of whom have been isolated, its health ministry said.
Contact tracing was ongoing for passengers on the same flight as those infected, and there was no evidence of community transmission, it said in a statement.
Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Writing by Martin Petty; editing by John Stonestreet
