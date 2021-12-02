Singapore reports 2 Omicron variant cases

People entering a food centre check-in with their phones before they are allowed to dine-in, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Singapore November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Singapore on Thursday detected two imported cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, both of whom have been isolated, its health ministry said.

Contact tracing was ongoing for passengers on the same flight as those infected, and there was no evidence of community transmission, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Writing by Martin Petty; editing by John Stonestreet

