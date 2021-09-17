Skip to main content

Singapore reports 935 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year

A man receives his vaccination at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 935 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest since April last year.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause on further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

