Singapore's CBC, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala raise $315 mln for Hasten Biopharmaceutic

Companies CBC Group Follow















April 20 (Reuters) - Singapore-based healthcare investment firm CBC Group said on Thursday that it and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala Investment Co completed a $315 million fundraising round for Hasten Biopharmaceutic Co Ltd.

The proceeds will be used to fund future acquisitions and business development of pipeline assets, CBC said.

Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.