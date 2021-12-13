Sixth COVID wave, fuelled by Omicron, to hit France in January -Paris hospitals executive

People wearing protective masks walk next to the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - France will be hit by a sixth COVID-19 wave next month due to the emergence of the new, more contagious, Omicron variant of the disease while the country is still in the midst of the current, Delta-fuelled, fifth wave of the pandemic, according to a leading French hospital executive.

"We haven't said a word on the sixth wave, which is Omicron, which will come later, in January", Martin Hirsch, head of Paris's AP-HP hospitals group, Europe's largest hospital system, told RTL radio.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday that the UK was facing a "tidal wave" of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and that two vaccine doses would not be enough to contain it. read more

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

