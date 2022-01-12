South Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea has authorised the use of Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine, the food and drug safety ministry said on Wednesday.

South Korean vaccine developer SK Bioscience Co Ltd (302440.KS) said it will produce the Novavax vaccine.

The two-dose, protein-based vaccine has secured authorisations from European Union regulators and the World Health Organization. read more

It has been authorised in India, Indonesia and the Philippines, where Novavax's partner, Serum Institute of India, will supply it.

Novavax is awaiting approval in Japan, where its vaccine would be manufactured and distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T).

South Korea has already authorised vaccines made by AstraZeneca Inc (AZN.L), Moderna Inc (AZN.L), Pfizer (PFE.N) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Janssen.

