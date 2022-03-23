S.Korea gives emergency approval for adult use of Merck's COVID pills - Yonhap

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's drug safety agency said on Wednesday that it has decided to give emergency approval for the use of Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) COVID-19 treatment pill for adults, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The molnupiravir tablet, branded as Lagevrio, is the second oral antiviral to be authorised in South Korea after Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Paxlovid.

Lagevrio will only be allowed for patients who are aged 18 or older and not pregnant but cannot not use injection medications and the highly effective Paxlovid, the report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.