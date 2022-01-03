S.Korea reports first deaths linked to Omicron coronavirus variant - Yonhap

Couples leave a pub during the curfew hours starting at 9:00 p.m., as part of tightened social distancing rules to contain a surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Seoul, South Korea, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Two people who posthumously tested positive for the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus appear to be the first such reported deaths in the country, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Officials are still investigating the exact cause of death for the two patients, who were both in their 90s, Yonhap reported, citing health authorities in the city of Gwangju.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

