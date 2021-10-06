Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

S.Korea secures 20,000 courses of Merck's COVID-19 pill, says PM

By
2 minute read

The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Korea has secured 20,000 courses of an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co (MRK.N) for COVID-19 treatment, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Wednesday, joining other Asian nations rushing to snap up supplies.

Merck also announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement with Singapore, following Australia, while Thailand, Taiwan and Malaysia said they are in talks to buy it.

Molnupiravir, on its way to be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19, could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. Merck is seeking approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the pill.

The course of treatment involves patients taking four pills twice daily for five days.

"We already have secured a budget enough for treatment of around 40,000 people and have signed a pre-purchase deal for 20,000 courses," Kim told a COVID-19 response meeting on Wednesday.

South Korea is also looking to buy other antiviral drugs, he said.

Merck said it plans a tiered pricing approach based on country income criteria. The U.S. government has a contract to buy 1.7 million courses at a price of $700 per course.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) had said it was also in talks with Pfizer (PFE.N) and Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG (ROG.S), who are also racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19.

South Korean government had allocated 36.2 billion won ($30.31 million) in budget for oral antiviral pills to cure COVID-19. It has been managing its mortality rate - 0.78% as of Tuesday - and critical cases at a fairly low rate. read more

($1 = 1,194.2300 won)

Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 4:19 AM UTC

Merck says deal signed with Singapore on COVID-19 antiviral pill

Merck announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement that will provide Singapore with access to its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, the latest Asian country to try to snap up supplies.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
UAE authorises Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine -Russia's RDIF
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Poland's daily COVID-19 cases up by 70% past in week -deputy minister
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Illinois toddler fights for his life as COVID transmission rages