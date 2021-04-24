Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
South Korea said on Saturday it signed a contract with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine amid fears of spiking infections at home.

That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses, it said in a statement.

It added that it had secured a total 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L), Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) and Novavax (NVAX.O).

