Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

S.Korea's GL Rapha certified to produce Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines

1 minute read

An employee holds a vial containing Sputnik vaccine at a factory of Hankook Korus Pharm, in Chuncheon, South Korea September 10, 2021. Picture taken September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korean biotech firm GL Rapha has secured regulatory approval from Russia to produce and market the Sputnik family of coronavirus vaccines, the company and Russian sovereign fund RDIF said on Tuesday.

The certification paves the way for the first overseas production of the shot to ease a supply shortage and allows GL Rapha to carry out the full production cycle, as opposed to other foreign manufacturers that rely on Russian-supplied ingredients.

"This is the first time a foreign production partner of RDIF obtains a Russian GMP (good manufacturing practice) certificate," the two said in a joint statement.

RDIF and GL Rapha have agreed to produce more than 150 million doses per year of Sputnik V.

"In total, the existing RDIF contracts with international partners enable the annual production of more than 1 billion doses of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines per year outside of Russia," the companies said.

Reporting by Anton Zverev Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:50 AM UTC

Vaccinated but stuck: Indians await WHO nod for homegrown shot to travel abroad

Stuck in a village in southern India for nine months and unable to return to his job in Saudi Arabia, Sugathan P.R. is hoping the World Health Organization will approve the Indian COVID-19 shot Covaxin, paving the way for his trip back.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
EXCLUSIVE African Union to buy up to 110 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines -officials
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Review of India's Covaxin shot underway, WHO says
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Indonesia, U.S. call on G20 to plan pandemic prevention system
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
India says government panel looking into new Delta subvariant