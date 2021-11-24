Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Slovak government approves two-week lockdown amid COVID surge -media
1 minute read
PRAGUE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Slovakia's government approved on Wednesday a two-week lockdown amid a record jump in COVID-19 cases, broadcaster TA3 and other media reported, citing Economy Minister Richard Sulik.
The government had been debating whether to impose restrictions for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Slovaks after neighbouring Austria implemented similar measures this week as Europe battles a surge in infections. read more
Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Catherine Evans
