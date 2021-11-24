Slovak government approves two-week lockdown amid COVID surge -media

Customers wait for the opening of a store in the mall, as shops reopen after a lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Trencin, Slovakia, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Slovakia's government approved on Wednesday a two-week lockdown amid a record jump in COVID-19 cases, broadcaster TA3 and other media reported, citing Economy Minister Richard Sulik.

The government had been debating whether to impose restrictions for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Slovaks after neighbouring Austria implemented similar measures this week as Europe battles a surge in infections. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.