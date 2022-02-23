Skip to main content
Slovakia to lift most COVID restrictions over the coming month

A shop assistant checks the negative COVID-19 test certificate as customers come to a store in the mall, as shops reopen after a lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Trencin, Slovakia, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Slovakia will lift most COVID-19 restrictions over the next month, beginning with loosening measures for the unvaccinated before cancelling crowd limits in a later phase, according to plans approved by the government on Wednesday.

The first phase of the loosening will begin on Feb. 26, material on the government's website showed. A second phase will follow on March 26 to end limits on crowds and opening hours.

