Smith+Nephew raises annual revenue outlook

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British medical products maker Smith+Nephew (SN.L) on Thursday raised its annual underlying revenue growth outlook, supported by outperformance in its core sports medicine and advanced wound management businesses with improvement in orthopaedics unit.

The London-listed company now expects full-year underlying revenue growth of 6-7%, compared with previous forecast range of 5% to 6%.

Smith+Nephew also announced that Chief Financial Officer Anne-Françoise Nesmes will step down from her role in the second quarter of 2024.

