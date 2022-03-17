Some areas of China's Shenzhen city to restart work, public transport on March 18

A worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident at a residential compound under lockdown, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China March 14, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - Five districts in China's southern city of Shenzhen that have achieved "community-wide COVID-19 dynamic clearance" can restart work and resume public transport from March 18, the municipality government said late on Thursday.

Certain areas in the five districts still need to have COVID control measures in place, according to the statement, which did not include more details.

Other districts should adopt differentiated COVID measures for companies, the statement said.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Ella Cao and Brenda Goh; Editing by Hugh Lawson

