Sonova full-year profit misses market expectations

May 16 (Reuters) - Swiss Sonova Holding AG (SOON.S) on Tuesday reported full-year core profit below market expectations, citing initial dilution from recent acquisitions and input cost challenges.

The hearing aids market, which has recovered from COVID-related lockdowns that kept patients from seeing doctors or audiologists, is now facing soaring costs and subdued demand from inflation-weary consumers.

The world's largest maker of hearing aids posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) of 840.4 million francs ($945.44 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31, missing analysts' forecast of 859.7 million francs seen in a poll by Vara Research.

"Sonova delivered solid results, even if not fully meeting our initial expectations for the year," Chief Executive Arnd Kaldowski said in a statement.

The group's full-year sales rose 14.6%, missing expectations for a 15-19% rise in the fiscal 2022/23.

The group said it expects 2023/2024 consolidated sales to increase 3%-7% and adjusted EBITA to grow in the range of 6% to 10%, measured at constant-exchange rates.

Sonova flags weaker performance in the first half of 2023/24 on a year-ago basis, pulled down by the impact of previously mentioned non-renewal of a contract with a U.S. customer.

($1 = 0.8889 Swiss francs)

