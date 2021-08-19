Sorrento's vaccine shows promise against coronavirus, variants in animal studies

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE.O) said on Thursday results from animal studies show its experimental vaccine for COVID-19 has the potential to elicit immune responses against the original coronavirus strain and its emerging variants, including Delta.

Sorrento's shares rose about 5% to $8.7 after the bell.

The sera of vaccinated mice showed neutralization of infection caused by the original coronavirus and major variants of concern such as Beta and Delta and to a lesser extent Gamma, the company said.

Sorrento and partner Dyadic International Inc are working to complete the studies needed to seek regulatory permission for human vaccination trials globally.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

