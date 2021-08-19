Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Sorrento's vaccine shows promise against coronavirus, variants in animal studies
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE.O) said on Thursday results from animal studies show its experimental vaccine for COVID-19 has the potential to elicit immune responses against the original coronavirus strain and its emerging variants, including Delta.
Sorrento's shares rose about 5% to $8.7 after the bell.
The sera of vaccinated mice showed neutralization of infection caused by the original coronavirus and major variants of concern such as Beta and Delta and to a lesser extent Gamma, the company said.
Sorrento and partner Dyadic International Inc are working to complete the studies needed to seek regulatory permission for human vaccination trials globally.
