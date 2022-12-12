South Africa's Aspen receives $30 mln grant for vaccine manufacturing

People wearing face masks walk past a logo of South African pharmaceutical major Aspen Pharmacare, at its Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine facility in Gqeberha, South Africa, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) has concluded a set of agreements with the Gates Foundation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to receive $30 million in funding to support its capabilities to manufacture vaccines for Africa, it said on Monday.

Aspen signed a deal in August with the Serum Institute of India to manufacture and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa, as it seeks to utilise its near-idle COVID-19 vaccine production lines in South Africa. It had been expecting to receive grants from the foundations.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Louise Heavens

