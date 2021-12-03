South Africa's health minister says country entering 4th wave of COVID infections

People queue outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre as the country opens vaccinations for everyone 18 years old and above in Cape Town, South Africa, August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/file photo

CAPE TOWN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday the country was entering its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant, but hospitals were not under threat at this stage.

Phaahla told a media briefing that infections with the new variant were now present in seven out of the country's nine provinces, and hoped that the variant could be managed without causing too many deaths.

He urged South Africans to be fully vaccinated, saying that was the best protection against Omicron.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf, writing by James Macharia Chege; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

