South Africa's health regulator allows use of Merck COVID treatment pill

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's health regulator SAHPRA said on Thursday that it had authorised use of Merck's (MRK.N) COVID-19 treatment pill molnupiravir.

SAHPRA added in a statement that Pfizer (PFE.N) had submitted an application for its COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, which was under consideration.

"The authorisation of molnupiravir for compassionate use offers further therapy in the fight against COVID-19," SAHPRA's Chief Executive Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlelasaid.

SAHPRA said molnupiravir was only indicated for use in patients aged 18 years and older. It authorised with conditions the importation of a limited quantity of molnupiravir capsules for a period of six months.

