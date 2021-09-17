South Korea approves Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment for use

Flags bearing the South Korean national flag and Celltrion's flag flutter in the wind at the company's headquarters in Incheon, South Korea, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday approved drugmaker Celltrion Inc's (068270.KS) antibody COVID-19 treatment for infected adults in high-risk groups or those with severe symptoms.

Phase III clinical trials showed that the treatment significantly reduced deterioration of COVID-19 symptoms to severe levels and shortened recovery, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a statement on Friday.

The treatment lowered the rate of high-risk patients developing severe symptoms by 72% and shortened recovery by 4.12 days, the ministry said.

Celltrion said in a separate regulatory filing it plans to apply for emergency use approval and permission for the treatment from each country through continuous discussions with each regulatory agency.

Celltrion shares closed up 3.2% on Friday, compared with a 0.3% rise in the wider market (.KS11).

Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely

