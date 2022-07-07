South Korean consortium to buy Meridian Bioscience in $1.53 bln deal

July 7 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO.O) said on Thursday it had agreed to be acquired by South Korea-based SD Biosensor Inc (137310.KS) and SJL Partners LLC in an all-cash $1.53-billion deal.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

