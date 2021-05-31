Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

South Korea's Samsung Biologics to add mRNA vaccine production line

Reuters
2 minute read

South Korean drugmaker Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) plans to add a mRNA vaccine production line at its facility in Songdo, 30 kilometres southwest of Seoul, by the first half of 2022.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are known for their safety and fast scalability in manufacturing, the company said in a statement on Monday, and have been among the first COVID-19 vaccines authorised for use in the United States.

"With this extended capability, we hope to support our partners in bringing novel mRNA vaccines and therapeutics to market at a faster pace," John Rim, chief executive of Samsung Biologics, said.

Last week, the Samsung Biologics agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, one of four such contracts announced in South Korea. read more

The company said that its latest plan will enable it "to provide end-to-end mRNA vaccine manufacturing services from bulk drug substance to aseptic fill-finish including labelling and packaging, as well as cold chain storage."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:43 AM UTCSoutheast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm

A sharp rise in coronavirus cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programmes across the region.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAustralia’s Victoria COVID-19 cluster swells to 51, next few days ‘critical’
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia accelerates vaccine supplies in fight against COVID-19
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 294.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC