Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSpain proposes Pfizer shots for under-60s who got Astrazeneca first dose, El Pais says

Reuters
1 minute read

Spain's Health Ministry has proposed that people under 60 who have already received a first dose of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) drug receive a second shot of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer (PFE.N), El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The country's health commission was still holding a meeting to take a final decision, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

The proposal comes after a study by the government's Carlos III Health Institute found that mixing and matching the two drugs was both safe and effective. read more

