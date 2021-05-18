Spain's Health Ministry has proposed that people under 60 who have already received a first dose of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) drug receive a second shot of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer (PFE.N), El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The country's health commission was still holding a meeting to take a final decision, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

The proposal comes after a study by the government's Carlos III Health Institute found that mixing and matching the two drugs was both safe and effective. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.