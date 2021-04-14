Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Spain ready to begin distributing J&J vaccine as soon as EMA gives green light

Spain is prepared to begin distributing the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) coronavirus vaccine as soon as the European Medicine Agency gives a favourable view on the shot, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday.

The first batch of 300,000 doses of the vaccine, which has been suspended in the United State over clotting concerns, arrived in Spain earlier on Wednesday but will remain in storage until the EMA announces new guidelines. read more

