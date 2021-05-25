Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSpain to receive 94 mln Pfizer vaccine doses from December under EU deal

Reuters
1 minute read

Spain will receive nearly 94 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) between December 2021 and June 2023 as part of a European Union purchase, the government spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Maria Jesus Montero said the total was equivalent to twice the target population in Spain, where around 8.1 million people have already received a full course of vaccines.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 12:21 PM UTCModerna says its COVID-19 vaccine found safe, effective in teens

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial, the developer said on Tuesday, potentially setting the stage for a second vaccine for school-aged children to be authorized in July.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia's coronavirus infections ebb but states struggle for vaccines
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMasks, social restrictions return to Australia’s Melbourne after fresh outbreak
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. calls for 'transparent' new investigation into COVID origins
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU expects to get more than a billion COVID shots by September