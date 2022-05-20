Spain reports 14 new confirmed monkeypox cases, total at 21

MADRID, May 20 (Reuters) - Spain reported 14 confirmed cases of monkeypox on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21, regional health authorties in Madrid said.

Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes.

Several cases have been detected in Britain - where authorities are offering a smallpox vaccine to healthcare workers and others who may have been exposed - and others in other parts of Europe, including in SPain's neighbour Portugal. read more

Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip

