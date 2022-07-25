Spain's Almirall returns to profitability in first half as sales grow

BARCELONA, July 25 (Reuters) - Almirall (ALM.MC) bounced back to a 27.3-million-euro ($27.84 million) first-half net profit after losing 42.8 million euro in the same period of last year thanks to a 5.1% rise in its core sales, led by its dermatology market, the Spanish pharmaceuticals firm said on Monday.

However, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 21.2% year-to-year to 107.6 million euros due to divestments and the end of differed income. Almirall is keeping its 2022 guidance that expects its EBITDA to reach 190 million euros - 210 million euros.

($1 = 0.9808 euros)

