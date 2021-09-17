Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Spain's Grifols to buy rival Biotest for up to 1.6 billion euros

1 minute read

Grifols's medicine is displayed in their headquarters in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols (GRLS.MC) has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Biotest (BIOG.DE) and made a bid for the rest of its shares in a deal that would value its German rival at 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

Grifols, which makes drugs based on blood plasma, said on Friday that it had agreed with Hong Kong-based Tiancheng to buy its 90% stake in Biotest for 1.1 billion euros and offered to buy the remaining shares trading on the Frankfurt stock market.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

