Spain's Grifols to buy rival Biotest for up to 1.6 billion euros

MADRID, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols (GRLS.MC) has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Biotest (BIOG.DE) and made a bid for the rest of its shares in a deal that would value its German rival at 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

Grifols, which makes drugs based on blood plasma, said on Friday that it had agreed with Hong Kong-based Tiancheng to buy its 90% stake in Biotest for 1.1 billion euros and offered to buy the remaining shares trading on the Frankfurt stock market.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

