Spain's Rovi first-half profit up 58% helped by vaccine manufacturing

The logo of Spanish pharmaceutical firm Rovi, in charge of the "fill and finish" final stage of manufacturing for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, is seen outside their lab in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain on November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Trujillo/File Photo

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Rovi (ROVI.MC) posted a 58% jump in first-half net profit to 80.6 million euros ($82 million) on Wednesday as COVID-19 vaccines boosted revenue, the Spanish pharmaceutical company said.

Rovi, which has a partnership with Moderna (MRNA.O) to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine for large parts of the world, reported a 31% rise in operating revenue to 380.4 million euros.

Its third-party manufacturing sales grew 76% to 166.4 million euros, mainly due to revenue related to the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

It expects its third-party manufacturing business to increase by 30%-40% in 2022 including vaccines production.

Rovi's shares were up 1.8% after the earnings, outperforming Spain's blue-chip index Ibex-35 (.IBEX) which was up 0.32%.

($1 = 0.9865 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Joan Faus and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.