Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSpain's Rovi will double its capacity to bottle Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters
2 minutes read

Spanish contract drugmaker Rovi (ROVI.MC) said on Thursday it will double its capacity to bottle COVID-19 vaccines for Moderna (MRNA.O).

Rovi will invest an unspecified amount in new production lines at its factory in the Madrid region, where it bottles, or "fills and finishes" Moderna vaccines for markets others than the United States, the company said in a statement.

The new lines will start operating in the fourth quarter of this year, Rovi said shortly after Moderna announced it would boost its COVID-19 vaccine-making capacity. read more

"We hope that this extension of the partnership with

Moderna will help us become their long-term manufacturing partner," Rovi's Chief Executive Juan López-Belmonte Encina said.

Earlier this month, Rovi signed an agreement with Moderna to make active ingredients for Moderna's vaccines. So far, the Spanish company bottled the vaccines from ingredients brought in from Switzerland. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 6:33 AM UTCIndia's coronavirus infections cross 18 million; record number of daily deaths

India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record daily infection and death tally and as the government rejected reports of problems with its vaccine campaign.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna boosting COVID-19 vaccine capacity, targets up to 3 billion shots in 2022
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsVaccinated Hong Kong residents ready to party till 2 a.m. curfew as bars reopen
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSpain's Rovi will double its capacity to bottle Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines

Spanish contract drugmaker Rovi (ROVI.MC) said on Thursday it will double its capacity to bottle COVID-19 vaccines for Moderna (MRNA.O).