Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Sputnik V due to submit vaccine data to WHO by end December
GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Russian maker of the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine is due to submit its latest data by the end of December, with manufacturing site inspections expected to follow in February, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday.
Rogerio Gaspar, WHO regulation director, gave the new timelines for the vaccine made by the Gamaleya Institute at a WHO briefing for journalists in Geneva.
Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Williams
