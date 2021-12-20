Sputnik V due to submit vaccine data to WHO by end December

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Russian maker of the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine is due to submit its latest data by the end of December, with manufacturing site inspections expected to follow in February, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday.

Rogerio Gaspar, WHO regulation director, gave the new timelines for the vaccine made by the Gamaleya Institute at a WHO briefing for journalists in Geneva.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.