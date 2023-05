Companies Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Follow















BENGALURU, May 2 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had put a partial clinical hold on its application for an experimental dermatological drug due to the potential of thrombotic events.

