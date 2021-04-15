Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSweden registers 7,095 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths on Thursday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,095 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 41 new deaths, taking the total to 13,761. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

