Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster

A test tube labelled "COVID-19 Test Positive" and a vial labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" are seen in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday that it has approved the first bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine in the country.

Moderna's Spikevax vaccine, which contains mRNA against two coronavirus variants, is authorized for anyone 18 years or older, said Swissmedic.

Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

