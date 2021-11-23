Skip to main content
Swiss reserved up to 8,640 doses of Merck's COVID-19 drug

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS

ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Tuesday it had reserved up to 8,640 doses of Merck's (MRK.N) COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir.

The antiviral Molnupiravir should be available at the latest in January 2022, the government said in a statement, not communicating how much it has agreed to pay for the drug.

