Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Swiss reserved up to 8,640 doses of Merck's COVID-19 drug
1 minute read
ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Tuesday it had reserved up to 8,640 doses of Merck's (MRK.N) COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir.
The antiviral Molnupiravir should be available at the latest in January 2022, the government said in a statement, not communicating how much it has agreed to pay for the drug.
Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.