Swissmedic approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, U.S., March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

ZURICH, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved booster doses for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older who have received a first vaccination.

The second dose of the vaccine can be administered, at the earliest, two months after the first dose, Swissmedic said in a statement.

It said mixed vaccinations with the J&J shot being administered six months after the second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) or Moderna's (MRNA.O) mRNA vaccines were also authorised.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.