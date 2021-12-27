Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Swissmedic approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster
1 minute read
ZURICH, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved booster doses for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older who have received a first vaccination.
The second dose of the vaccine can be administered, at the earliest, two months after the first dose, Swissmedic said in a statement.
It said mixed vaccinations with the J&J shot being administered six months after the second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) or Moderna's (MRNA.O) mRNA vaccines were also authorised.
Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Miranda Murray
