Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Swissmedic approves Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots from the age of 16
1 minute read
ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Tuesday it approved the extension of a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged 16 years and over.
"This clears the way for wider use of the booster vaccination. High-risk individuals can still obtain a booster dose from age 12," Swissmedic said in a statement.
Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.